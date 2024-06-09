If you’re on the hunt for a pair of top-tier headphones with excellent sound and style, the time to shop is now. Amazon is currently slashing prices on Apple's lineup of earbuds and headphones, including the premium noise-cancelling Beats Studio Pro.

Oprah herself swears by the new Beats Studio Pro headphones, so much so they made Oprah's Favorite Things list in 2023. Apple just released the Beats Studio Pro last summer and now the noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at Amazon for 49% off.

“I love all things Beats. Some of us are over-the-head-headphone people, and if you know one of them, these are the best of the best,” Oprah said about the wireless headphones. The Beats Studio Pro regularly sell for $350, but they are marked down to $180 at Amazon and would make the perfect travel companion this summer.

Lightweight and comfortable, the new Beats headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life with one charge. You can just put them on and enjoy a truly immersive listening experience thanks to personalized Spatial Audio, 360-degree dynamic head tracking and a custom acoustic platform. Featuring voice-targeting microphones to provide more adequate background noise filtration, the Beats Studio Pro are also perfect for taking calls.

You can choose to tune out the world with active noise-cancelling technology that adapts to your environment or use Transparency mode for a more natural experience. With up to 40 hours of playtime and support fast charging, the Beats Studio Pro can keep you going all day. Plus, the sleek design and plush leather cushions make these headphones one of the most attractive options on the market.

Get $170 off Beats' new flagship headphones in your pick of black, blue, brown or beige. Below, choose your favorite color and enjoy the savings on the ultimate sound experience.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

