Sales & Deals

Save 20% On Tula Skincare's Celeb-Favorite Eye Balms, Moisturizers and More for 48 More Hours

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Tula Sale
Tula Skincare
By Kyley Warren
Published: 3:46 PM PDT, September 10, 2023

Now through September 12, you can save 20% on Tula Skincare best-sellers for brighter, smoother skin.

With the official first day fall less than a couple weeks away, there's no better time to update your skincare for the new season — especially since Tula is hosting a massive Friends & Family Sale. Whether your face is craving some added hydration for a dewy glow, a blemish fighter to battle the still-skyrocketing temperatures or UV protection, Tula Skincare is here to help with sitewide discounts on all of its best-selling and celeb-used products.

Now through Tuesday, September 12, you can take 20% off Tula's skincare products and get free shipping — no code needed. Everything on Tula's site is up for grabs, including cult-favorite eye creamsanti-aging serums, and even the mega-popular Purifying Face Cleanser

Shop the Tula Skincare Sale

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.

Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and Protect + Glow Sunscreen — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance. Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy and happy. 

Ahead, get glowing and shop our favorite Tula Skincare products on sale for the next 48 hours.

Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Tula

Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm

Actress Mandy Moore has been a huge fan of Tula's cooling eye balm for years — she's been singing it's praises since 2020 in an Instagram video and it was spotted on her Instagram Story in 2022.

$38 $30

Shop Now

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer
Tula

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer

Kickstart your day with this powerhouse daily moisturizer that gives skin an antioxidant boost without weighing it down. Vitamin C, Mandarin Orange & Tranexamic Acid also help improve the appearance of dull skin & dark marks. 

$58 $46

Shop Now

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser
TULA

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced. 

$34 $27

Shop Now

Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask

Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask
Tula

Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask

Take time for yourself and breathe life into your skin with the Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask. It can be used as a serum or left as an overnight mask.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads
Tula

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads

Fight acne breakouts without over-drying your skin with Tula's biodegradable toner pads. Each pad contains salicylic acid to fight and prevent acne, and niacinamide and azelaic acid to brighten your skin.

$30 $24

Shop Now

On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit

On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit
Tula

On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit

Have your beloved Tula skincare ready to take wherever you may go.

$49 $39

Shop Now

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum
Tula

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum

Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. 

$67 $54

Shop Now

Revitalizing Eye Cream

Revitalizing Eye Cream
Tula

Revitalizing Eye Cream

A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity. 

$52 $42

Shop Now

Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner

Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner
Tula

Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner

This pH balancing and resurfacing treatment gel features a blend of probiotic extracts and glycolic acid to powerfully, yet gently exfoliate, helping your skincare absorb better to leave skin looking smooth.

$46 $37

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly $300 Off Right Now

Beauty & Wellness

La Mer's Crème de la Mer Moisturizer Is Nearly $300 Off Right Now

Ayesha Curry Shares Inspo Behind Her New Skincare Line (Exclusive)

Beauty & Wellness

Ayesha Curry Shares Inspo Behind Her New Skincare Line (Exclusive)

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Beauty & Wellness

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers to Shop for Fall

Best Lists

The Best Face and Body Moisturizers to Shop for Fall

The Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Today

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals From Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Today

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

Sales & Deals

The Best Labor Day Beauty Sales to Shop Now: SkinStore, R+Co and More

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

Shopping

12 Black-Owned Skincare and Haircare Brands Celebs Adore

Tags: