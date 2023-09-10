With the official first day fall less than a couple weeks away, there's no better time to update your skincare for the new season — especially since Tula is hosting a massive Friends & Family Sale. Whether your face is craving some added hydration for a dewy glow, a blemish fighter to battle the still-skyrocketing temperatures or UV protection, Tula Skincare is here to help with sitewide discounts on all of its best-selling and celeb-used products.

Now through Tuesday, September 12, you can take 20% off Tula's skincare products and get free shipping — no code needed. Everything on Tula's site is up for grabs, including cult-favorite eye creams, anti-aging serums, and even the mega-popular Purifying Face Cleanser.

Shop the Tula Skincare Sale

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare treatments that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.

Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and Protect + Glow Sunscreen — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance. Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy and happy.

Ahead, get glowing and shop our favorite Tula Skincare products on sale for the next 48 hours.

Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Tula Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm Actress Mandy Moore has been a huge fan of Tula's cooling eye balm for years — she's been singing it's praises since 2020 in an Instagram video and it was spotted on her Instagram Story in 2022. $38 $30 Shop Now

Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer Tula Bright Start Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer Kickstart your day with this powerhouse daily moisturizer that gives skin an antioxidant boost without weighing it down. Vitamin C, Mandarin Orange & Tranexamic Acid also help improve the appearance of dull skin & dark marks. $58 $46 Shop Now

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser TULA Tula Purifying Face Cleanser Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced. $34 $27 Shop Now

Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask Tula Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask Take time for yourself and breathe life into your skin with the Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask. It can be used as a serum or left as an overnight mask. $48 $38 Shop Now

Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads Tula Breakout Breakthrough Acne Maximum Strength Biodegradable Toner Pads Fight acne breakouts without over-drying your skin with Tula's biodegradable toner pads. Each pad contains salicylic acid to fight and prevent acne, and niacinamide and azelaic acid to brighten your skin. $30 $24 Shop Now

On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit Tula On-the-Go Best Sellers Travel Kit Have your beloved Tula skincare ready to take wherever you may go. $49 $39 Shop Now

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. $67 $54 Shop Now

Revitalizing Eye Cream Tula Revitalizing Eye Cream A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity. $52 $42 Shop Now

Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner Tula Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner This pH balancing and resurfacing treatment gel features a blend of probiotic extracts and glycolic acid to powerfully, yet gently exfoliate, helping your skincare absorb better to leave skin looking smooth. $46 $37 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: