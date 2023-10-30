The weather is turning colder, the days are getting shorter and plans for get-togethers with family and friends are on the horizon. The holiday season is here, and if your plans include lounging with loved ones while listening to classics like Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas, we've got news that will make your heart grow three sizes.

Mariah Carey and her two children, Monroe and Morocco, star in the latest campaign video for new matching pajamas, loungewear and holiday outfits for the whole family by The Children's Place. The Children's Place has been a trusted retailer of children's clothing and accessories for decades. With Carey's long-standing status as the Queen of Christmas, this collaboration is a match made in holiday heaven.

Shop Matching Holiday Pajamas

The award-winning singer and her two children, Monroe and Morocco, sport matching looks in an adorable campaign video to celebrate the collection's launch. Previous videos for The Children's Place's 2023 holiday collection feature AJ McLean, Lance Bass, Wanyá Morris, Joey Fatone and Snoop Dogg.

In the video, Carey and the twins create heartwarming scenes as they participate in classic Christmastime activities wearing The Children's Place pajamas and the plaid collection inspired by the star. But the moment that stands out is when Carey debuts The Dress, which she designed herself. The strapless velour number is a glam look for Christmas dinner with a flowing skirt perfect for dancing all with the kiddos.

This isn't the first time the trio has come together to promote holiday cheer: Twins Monroe and Morocco also appear in 2020's Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special and 2021's Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, which both streamed on Apple TV+.

If you and yours want to make your holiday iconic and wear coordinating holiday outfits like Mariah Carey and her kids, shop our picks — including The Dress — from the new collection below.