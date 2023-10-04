We know fall basically just started, but it's never too early to start prepping for the holiday season — especially if you want to get your greeting cards out on time! Nothing gets us quite in the Christmas or Hanukkah holiday spirit quite like some festive pajamas, and so many of our favorite brands have adorable matching sets on sale now.

Matching pajamas are a holiday tradition that creates cherished memories, but they also look fabulous in your Christmas card photo that's sent out to friends and family. Watching your favorite holiday movies is somehow even better when lounging in comfy jammies that match your family. Even the Kardashians kick off wintertime festivities by wearing matching bedtime prints.

Whether you prefer traditional Fair Isle and plaid or playful polar bears and Pokemon, there's an adorable pajama set out there that your whole family will adore. Below, we've rounded up the best matching holiday pajamas from The Children's Place, Amazon, Hanna Anderson, Old Navy and more.

