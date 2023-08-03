The sweatiest season of the year is here, and as much as we love summer, there's nothing worse than tossing and turning all night because of the heat.

Aside from outfitting your bed with lightweight linens, turning up your air conditioner to its highest setting and keeping some cold water by your side, cooling pajamas are one of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep.

Days of thick flannel and sweatpants for bed are long behind us, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your sleepwear for the hottest part of summer. The key to staying cool while you sleep is picking out breathable fabrics: think cotton, linen or silk for an extra luxurious touch. Tiny shorts and tank tops feel like a natural choice for the warmer months, but short- and long-sleeved tops in breezy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics can also keep you cool while offering more coverage.

No matter if you prefer sultry slips or a simple tee with boxers, we've found the best cooling pajamas for summer 2023. Below, shop some of our favorite summer PJ picks including Oprah's favorite from Cozy Earth, Hill House Home, SKIMS, Madewell and more.

Hill House Home The Aurora Sleep Dress Hill House Home Hill House Home The Aurora Sleep Dress If you want to wear something a bit more flirty to bed, the Aurora Sleep Dress is made with soft, breathable cotton and features a key-hole cutout detail on the front. Pair it with a robe for more coverage when you need to pop out of the bedroom. $75 $41 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 25% Off Right Now

14 Best Cooling Fans to Keep You Cool This Summer

Best Biker Shorts for Women to Wear All Summer Long

Save Up to 25% on Back-to-School Sleep Essentials at Casper's Sale

The Best Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Upgrade Your Summer Fashion

Shop the Best Cooling Sheets and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The Best Portable Fans Under $25 to Stay Cool All Summer Long

15 Products to Keep Your Pet Cool on Hot Summer Days

Sleep Tight with 33% Off Nectar Mattresses, Bedding and Pillows

The 23 Best Products to Help You Fall Asleep Faster and Better