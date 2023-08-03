Best Lists

The Best Cooling Pajamas to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer Long

By Lauren Gruber
The sweatiest season of the year is here, and as much as we love summer, there's nothing worse than tossing and turning all night because of the heat.

Aside from outfitting your bed with lightweight linens, turning up your air conditioner to its highest setting and keeping some cold water by your side, cooling pajamas are one of the best ways to ensure a good night's sleep.

Days of thick flannel and sweatpants for bed are long behind us, so now is the perfect time to upgrade your sleepwear for the hottest part of summer. The key to staying cool while you sleep is picking out breathable fabrics: think cotton, linen or silk for an extra luxurious touch. Tiny shorts and tank tops feel like a natural choice for the warmer months, but short- and long-sleeved tops in breezy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics can also keep you cool while offering more coverage. 

No matter if you prefer sultry slips or a simple tee with boxers, we've found the best cooling pajamas for summer 2023. Below, shop some of our favorite summer PJ picks including Oprah's favorite from Cozy Earth, Hill House Home, SKIMS, Madewell and more.

Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set
Amazon
Cozy Earth Women's Short Sleeve Pajama Set

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$124
Hill House Home The Aurora Sleep Dress
Hill House Home The Aurora Sleep Dress
Hill House Home
Hill House Home The Aurora Sleep Dress

If you want to wear something a bit more flirty to bed, the Aurora Sleep Dress is made with soft, breathable cotton and features a key-hole cutout detail on the front. Pair it with a robe for more coverage when you need to pop out of the bedroom.

$75$41
J. Crew Linen-Cotton Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
J. Crew Linen-Cotton Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
J. Crew
J. Crew Linen-Cotton Short-Sleeve Pajama Set

A linen and cotton fabric blend makes these J. Crew pajamas extra breathable.

$98$69
WITH J.CREW PASSPORT
Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail
Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail
Intimissimi
Intimissimi Silk Slip with Lace Insert Detail

Heat up your pajama collection while staying cool in a 100% silk slip with a lacey trim.

$99
Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set
Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set
Madewell
Madewell Swiss Dot Babydoll Pajama Set

"Wow, these are by far the best summer pajamas I’ve ever owned," raved a happy reviewer. "The fabric is light enough to be comfortable in hot weather but sturdy enough that I don’t need to wear a bra underneath."

$80$70
Victoria's Secret Satin Cami Wide-Leg Pant Pajama Set
Victoria's Secret Satin Cami Wide-Leg Pant Pajama Set
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret Satin Cami Wide-Leg Pant Pajama Set

Even with the longer pants, this breathable satin set will keep you cool while in bed this summer.

$80$56
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set

Feel put-together even when you're fast asleep in this super soft modal set — a steal at under $25.

$22
Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Tank
Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Tank
Quince
Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Tank

For an extra luxurious option, Quince's 100% silk pajama tank and matching shorts are well worth the splurge.

$98$50
$118$50
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank and Soft Lounge Boxer
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank and Soft Lounge Boxer
SKIMS
SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank and Soft Lounge Boxer

The internet is obsessed with this SKIMS boxer and tank set, and we can see why — it's effortlessly sexy yet casual.

$38
$36
Victoria's Secret 3-Piece Cotton Pajama Set
Victoria's Secret 3-Piece Cotton Pajama Set
Victoria's Secret
Victoria's Secret 3-Piece Cotton Pajama Set

Your dreams will be even sweeter when you don this lace-trimmed cotton cami and shorts set with a matching robe.

$55$39
Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Linen-Blend Shirt

This versatile piece can be used as a sleep shirt, cover-up or overshirt depending on the day.

$60$48
Open Edit Core Sleep Organic Cotton & Modal Crop Tank
Open Edit Core Sleep Organic Cotton & Modal Crop Tank
Nordstrom
Open Edit Core Sleep Organic Cotton & Modal Crop Tank

Available in straight and plus sizes, this tank and shorts set is made from organic cotton and sustainable Tencel fabrics.

$19$11
$25
Amazon Essentials Women's Poplin Short and Sleep Tee Set
Amazon Essentials Women's Poplin Short and Sleep Tee Set
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Poplin Short and Sleep Tee Set

Keep it simple in a comfy cotton tee shirt and boxer short set.

$19
Everyday Ritual Isabelle Tie-Front Cotton Chemise
Isabelle Tie-Front Cotton Chemise
Nordstrom
Everyday Ritual Isabelle Tie-Front Cotton Chemise

Pajamas don't get any cuter than this: a ruffled 100% cotton chemise with a plunging neckline and stretchy smocked back.

$98
Quince 100% European Linen Shorts Pajama Set
Quince 100% European Linen Shorts Pajama Set
Quince
Quince 100% European Linen Shorts Pajama Set

Beat the summer sweats in a 100% European linen PJ set.

$60
Lauren Ralph Lauren Print Short Pajamas
Lauren Ralph Lauren Print Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Lauren Ralph Lauren Print Short Pajamas

These pink paisley-printed PJs are sure to put a smile on your face each time you wear them.

$64

