Cozy Earth Memorial Day Sale: Get 35% Off Oprah's Favorite Pajamas, Sheets and More With Our Exclusive Code

Oprah Golden Globes
Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024/Getty
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 1:03 PM PDT, May 20, 2024

Refresh your home for the new summer season and save 35% on Oprah's favorite bedding and sleepwear at Cozy Earth's Memorial Day Sale.

When it comes to getting a good night's rest, it's no secret that Oprah is a fan of Cozy Earth. With its super-soft bedding, elevated pajamas, and bath essentials, the luxury brand is constantly on Oprah's Favorite Things List year after year. If you're looking to refresh your sheets, towels and loungewear for summer, Cozy Earth's exclusive deals for ET readers are the perfect place to start. 

Right now, Cozy Earth is offering up to 25% off sitewide during their Memorial Day Sale. To sweeten the deal, ET readers can take 35% off everything from Cozy Earth with the code ETONLINE, including all of the items Oprah has recommended herself.

Shop the Cozy Earth Sale

Cozy Earth's best-selling Bamboo Sheet Set will seriously upgrade your sleep setup. After trying the breathable sheets ourselves, we understand why Oprah described them as the “softest EVER”. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate your temperature for a better night's sleep.

A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years. From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, we've rounded up Oprah's and our favorite Cozy Earth products to shop from the Cozy Earth Memorial Day Sale.

Best Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."

$339-$469 $220-$305

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

Cozy Earth

The perfect pants for any season, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

$165 $107

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Cozy Earth

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER." 

$55 $36

With code ETONLINE

More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop Now

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Stretch-Knit Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth

Get the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $114

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Cozy Earth

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep you cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in seven different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter

$319-$379 $207-$246

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Cozy Earth

A lightweight and comfortable robe perfect to pack for all of your travels.

$140 $91

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towels

Cozy Earth

The double-sided Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel has a mini waffle weave on one side and terry fabric on the other, giving bathers the best of both worlds in one plush towel. 

$120 $78

With Code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

Cozy Earth

This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look. We suggest pairing it with Cozy Earth's equally soft and cozy Bamboo Jogger Pants.

$160 $104

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Women's Ultra Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew

Cozy Earth

"I am in love with the pullover crew as it is perfect over the bamboo tee when I need an extra layer," wrote one happy reviewer. "The bamboo is soft and cooling at the same time. The material is more thick than thin, but not too thick. It is the perfect weight. I even bought my husband one and he loves it too."

$130 $85

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Cozy Earth

Give her bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.

$99 $64

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth

These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.

$160 $104

With code ETONLINE

Cozy Earth Comforters

Cozy Earth

Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding refresh.

$599 $389

With code ETONLINE

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

