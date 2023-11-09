Style

SKIMS 2023 Holiday Collection: Patrick Mahomes and Family Show Off New Holiday PJs, Slippers and More

Patrick Mahomes Teams Up with Kim Kardashian for SKIMS' Holiday Line
SKIMS
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:23 PM PST, November 9, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and his adorable family stand center stage in SKIMS' new holiday collection.

Time out — SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and apparel brand, just dropped its 2023 holiday line.

The holiday collection's campaign features Kansas City Chiefs all-star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his beautiful family dressed in matching family pajamas in a festive brick buffalo check print. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, hold their two children in the campaign imagery. The SKIMS holiday line-up consists of 15 new items, with these pieces great for the holidays.

Shop SKIMS Holiday Shop

Get ready to check a few people off of your gift list with this line. In addition to the buffalo check pajamas, the new SKIMS collection added a limited-edition red shade to many of the brand's bestsellers. There are also silky pajamas for those who prefer the sleek fabric, plus cozy robes perfect for keeping warm through the holidays. The new line even features pet sweaters and hoodies for your furry friend.

Since the SKIMS Holiday Shop features limited edition items, we recommend adding them to your cart before they sell out. Below, shop our favorite picks from the new line-up.

Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie

Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie
SKIMS

Cozy Knit Unisex Onesie

There's something nostalgic about wearing a cozy, festive onesie.

Cozy Knit Zip Up

Cozy Knit Zip Up
SKIMS

Cozy Knit Zip Up

Prefer an outer layer with a zipper? You'll want the soft Cozy Knit Zip Up offered in three limited-edition colors. 

Cotton Rib Tank Catsuit

Cotton Rib Tank Catsuit
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Tank Catsuit

This full-length catsuit features an interior power mesh shelf bra to provide extra support.

Cotton Rib Boxer

Cotton Rib Boxer
SKIMS

Cotton Rib Boxer

Take a fashion cue from Santa — your read that right — with these merry boxers. 

Cotton Duvet Robe

Cotton Duvet Robe
SKIMS

Cotton Duvet Robe

A nice fluffy robe is an incredible holiday gift for a loved one or yourself! 

SKIMS Unisex Slipper

SKIMS Unisex Slipper
SKIMS

SKIMS Unisex Slipper

Walking around barefoot? Not this winter. Give the gift of warm toes with these SKIMS slippers, available in two plaid colors.  

Logo Plush Pointelle Baby Onsie

Logo Plush Pointelle Baby Onsie
SKIMS

Logo Plush Pointelle Baby Onsie

SKIMS is for the whole family! This adorable red Fair Isle print is available in this onesie for babies and separates in kids' sizes. 

Cozy Knit Pet Sweater

Cozy Knit Pet Sweater
SKIMS

Cozy Knit Pet Sweater

Your pup deserves to get in on the SKIMS fun this holiday season. 

