Time out — SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear and apparel brand, just dropped its 2023 holiday line.

The holiday collection's campaign features Kansas City Chiefs all-star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his beautiful family dressed in matching family pajamas in a festive brick buffalo check print. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, hold their two children in the campaign imagery. The SKIMS holiday line-up consists of 15 new items, with these pieces great for the holidays.

Shop SKIMS Holiday Shop

Get ready to check a few people off of your gift list with this line. In addition to the buffalo check pajamas, the new SKIMS collection added a limited-edition red shade to many of the brand's bestsellers. There are also silky pajamas for those who prefer the sleek fabric, plus cozy robes perfect for keeping warm through the holidays. The new line even features pet sweaters and hoodies for your furry friend.

Since the SKIMS Holiday Shop features limited edition items, we recommend adding them to your cart before they sell out. Below, shop our favorite picks from the new line-up.

SKIMS Unisex Slipper SKIMS SKIMS Unisex Slipper Walking around barefoot? Not this winter. Give the gift of warm toes with these SKIMS slippers, available in two plaid colors. $48 Shop Now

