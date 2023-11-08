She put a bumper sticker on a Bentley! Kim Kardashian shocked fans during this week's episode of The Kardashians when she revealed that she secretly got a hidden tattoo way back in 2021.

The 43-year-old SKIMS founder showed off her tiny ink on the inside of her lower lip and revealed that she got the tattoo in celebration after hosting Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

"The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo,'" Kim recalled.

Instead, she got the ink on the inside of her lower lip -- a matching infinity symbol with the rest of her friends.

The Hulu series even showed footage of the never-before-seen moment, which features Kim claiming, "This is nothing," while her friends joke about her hands being balled into fists.

Kim shares that the moment happened at 4:30 in the morning after her appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show.

In attendance for the matching tattoo moment were Khloé Kardashian, La La Anthony, Stephanie Shepherd, Tracy Romulus, and Kim's childhood friend, Allison Statter.

Of the body art, Kim admits, "No one knows, no one sees it, I forget, but every once in a while I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and go, 'Ah!'"

Kim poked fun at her famous line, saying she "put a bumper sticker on a Bentley!"

The line originated from a Wendy Williams Show appearance where Williams asked Kim if she had tattoos anywhere.

"No, honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" Kim quipped at the time.

But she's in the minority when it comes to the rest of her family.

Kris Jenner has multiple tattoos as does Khloé, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian. In fact, Kendall also got the inside of her lip inked with the word "meow."

"I was drunk! I was not thinking clearly," Kendall said of the ink on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018. "It was literally the first thing that came to my mind."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursday on Hulu.

