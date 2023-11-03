First Kendall Jenner showed off her cucumber chopping skills and now North West is showing off her onion-eating. That's right, onion-eating. On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child shared an unusual culinary habit she has -- eating a raw onion as if it were an apple.

The family's Hulu reality series shared a scene where Kim and North were cooking together and North strolled around the kitchen chomping on a raw onion.

"You're just going to eat an onion like an apple?" Kim asks her daughter. "This is what she does, people, she eats veggies like apples."

Hulu

In a display of true motherly love, Kim allowed her 10-year-old to give her a kiss and paid the price for it.

"Oh my gosh, this onion breath's gonna make me cry. It's so strong. My eyes are literally tearing," Kim said, turning away from North.

Kim also opened up in the episode about why North prefers to stay at her dad Kanye's apartment over her Calabasas, California, mansion.

Watch the clip below for Nori's reasoning:

