Kim Kardashian is all for her sister's Halloween costume. Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of her Halloween look -- Kim at the 2013 Met Gala.

Kourtney's outfit was a recreation of the floral Givenchy dress Kim wore to her Met Gala debut when she was pregnant with her and Kanye "Ye" West's first child, North.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kourtney, who's currently expecting her and Travis Barker's first child together, recreated her sister's look exactly, from the shoes Kim wore to her hair and makeup choices.

"Freaky Friday," Kourtney captioned her post. Kim reposted the photos on her Instagram Story, giving Kourtney's costume her stamp of approval by including the clapping emojis.

At the time that Kim wore the dress, social media users had a field day comparing it to the grandma-printed couch from Mrs. Doubtfire. In a 2019 interview with Vogue, Kim reacted to the criticism she faced at the time.

"I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn't believe it," she said. "There were all these memes about me and this couch, and I think Robin Williams even tweeted it and said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire, like it was like this whole thing. So I just, like, cried."

In retrospect, though, Kim told the outlet that she "loves" the outfit, noting, "Now it's like, sick. I look back and I'm like, wow, they had the vision."

Kourtney's recreation comes amid her and Kim's Dolce & Gabbana fight, which has been playing out on The Kardashians. All appears to be well between the sisters now, though, as Kourtney recently penned a birthday tribute to her younger sister.

"People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood," Kourtney wrote in part. "I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

