While Kim Kardashian was being showered with birthday love over the weekend, one important person in her life was not there — her older sister Kourtney Kardashian.

But Kim put any feud rumors to rest as she posted a series of pics from her birthday party, sharing that Kourtney, who is currently nine months pregnant, is on bed rest.

"So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨ thank you for all the birthday love ❤️ and Kourt I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic 🎂" Kim captioned her pics on Instagram.

Kourtney is currently expecting a baby boy with her husband, Travis Barker. The mother of three has experienced some complications amid her pregnancy, which happened after she and Travis stopped trying IVF.

"[Geriatric] is just so wild. But my doctors are so cautious, and I've had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies," Kourtney said in a recent interview with Vogue. "The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions."

In September, Kourtney had to undergo fetal surgery, saying that it saved her son's life.

"I've finally been able to let go of the fear and worry that everybody else put in us because of this pregnancy," she told Vogue. "I'm ready to go in, have the baby, and have the experience we're meant to have."

A source recently told ET that Kourtney is feeling "supported by everyone as her due date gets closer."

"Her immediate family and Travis’ kids are excited and have been there for her," the source added. "Travis has been Kourtney’s rock throughout her pregnancy and Kris has offered a lot of guidance too."

And while Kourtney wasn't in attendance at Kim's birthday bash, she did take some time to honor her sister's birthday on Instagram.

Posting a throwback selfie with Kim, Kourtney wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian! Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy."

Kim and Kourtney's tumultuous relationship has been playing out on the current season of The Kardashians. In the season premiere, the sisters shared a tense phone call in which Kourtney called Kim a "narcissist" and a "witch" after Kim revealed that Kourtney's friends and family all talk about her behind her back in a group chat named "Not Kourtney."

