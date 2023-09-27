Just when you thought the Dolce & Gabbana drama between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had fizzled, the two are back at it again in the season 4 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Kim explains in her confessional interview that though she and her older sister had made amends on the show's last season after a fallout over Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, tensions between the sisters once again came to a head while they were reviewing the edit for the episodes for last season.

As the Kardashian-Jenner clan prepares to go on a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Kourtney makes it clear she won't be attending. The reality series then shows a recent phone call between Kim and Kourtney where things got very heated.

It starts off somewhat civil as Kim invites Kourtney to a Dolce event she has to attend in Milan, Italy, as part of the collaboration with the designers.

"Thank you, I'm a little Dolce'd out," Kourtney says, verbalizing what most of the audience is presumably feeling. "I'm always supporting you. I just don't think it's cool the way that particular thing happened."

Kourtney adds that the situation makes her not want to be around the family, and then Kim starts to tell her that '90s-inspired vintage looks are "not that original," and it goes south from there.

"You're talking about the bulls**t details because it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about it," Kourtney accuses Kim. "You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding. You couldn't be happy. You complained from the second you got there till the second you left. That's what it's about. Forget about you couldn't be happy. You couldn't be happy for me. You couldn't be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren't."

Kim seems shocked by this accusation, saying, "All of this never happened. I was so happy for you!"

But Kourtney, who tied the knot with Travis Barker in an Italian ceremony in May 2022, seems to be frustrated to the point of tears, continuing, "I don't need you guys anymore. I don't need to be a part of it."

Then Kim claims that Kourtney's friends have been coming to the rest of the family worried about her, and tells her sister that they have a group chat titled, "Not Kourtney," to "figure out why you're such a different person."

Kourtney calls the SKIMS founder a "narcissist" and tells her to take out her whole side of the episode, claiming, "I don't give a f**k what anyone thinks about me."

"I have a happy life and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys," Kourtney tells Kim. "Specifically you."

But them Kim drops a bomb, claiming that Kourtney's kids have come to her behind their mother's back.

"Your kids have even come to me with problems that they have, and they're concerned, so…" Kim begins before Kourtney cuts in.

"Is that helpful? You're, like, adding it into a fight to have a side. It's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me. It's like you're just a f**king witch and I hate you," Kourtney tells her through tears.

Kourtney shares 13-year-old Mason Disick, 11-year-old Penelope Disick, and 8-year-old Reign Disick, with her ex, Scott Disick. She and Travis are currently expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

Though Kim and Kourtney are clearly at odds, the sisters appear together in a confessional interview, seemingly trying to hash out their differences in a mature manner.

Kourtney says that she thinks her family often says mean things just to hurt one another.

"It's where I work hard at in therapy to change and when I'm reminded to those types of things, it really is hurtful. Why would my family treat me that way?" Kourtney asks.

Kourtney goes on to express that the way their lives play out in the edit and then on TV is "unnatural," noting that if they weren't on TV, none of the drama would have lasted this long.

Time will tell how things work out between the siblings, but Kim recently took Kourtney's daughter, Penelope, to the Beyoncé concert while Kourt was dealing with a medical emergency involving her unborn child.

Kourtney recently underwent urgent fetal surgery to save the life of her and Travis' son.

She has since called her pregnancy "empowering."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

