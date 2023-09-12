The drama is showing no signs of stopping on season 4 of The Kardashians. In the newly released trailer for the Kardashian-Jenner family's Hulu series, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's seemingly squashed beef appears to have reemerged.

The clip begins with Kim and Kourtney sitting together in a joint confessional interview as a producer asks if they think people will be surprised to see them together.

"Last season was really hard," Kourtney admits, seemingly alluding to the drama surrounding Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week.

"There's been a lot of tension. It's been hard to watch people talking about you. I don't feel people understood," the newly pregnant Kourtney adds as Kim looks on.

Footage of Kim back in Milan, Italy, with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana from back in February plays on the screen.

The trailer then cuts to Kim seemingly having a heated phone call with Kourtney.

"Are you happy? You're a different person, you hate us, and we all talk about it," Kim says into the phone.

"You're, like, adding it into a fight to have a side," Kourtney replies.

Khloé Kardashian then tells momager Kris Jenner, "Kourt and Kim are still going at it."

The phone fight continues, as Kim tells her sister, "I think you think things, so you're getting riled up. I think things, so I'm getting riled up."

But Kourtney's not letting things go, saying, "You're just a witch and I hate you."

In her confessional interview, Khloé assures viewers, "These things are fixable. It's not going to break us down."

Fans will recall Kourtney getting upset with Kim last season over her work with Dolce & Gabbana, claiming the SKIMS founder "copied" her "wedding vibes" after Dolce & Gabbana hosted her May 2022 wedding to Travis Barker in Positano, Italy. Though the sisters had some real tension and drama over the incident, they had seemingly talked through things and moved on. Only time and the Hulu cameras will tell if that's true.

Season 4 of The Kardashians premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu.

