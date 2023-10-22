Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday over the weekend, and brought out some of her family and famous friends to partake in the festivities.

The reality star and SKIMS founder headed to Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills on Friday, where she welcomed a slew of partygoers to help her commemorate her special day, ahead of her actual 43rd birthday on Saturday.

Kim rocked a skin-tight crimson dress -- complete with cut-outs and ties on the sides -- which she paired with orange heels and dark shades.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, and her famous sisters were on hand for the big night, including Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who all rocked stunning looks for the special occasion.

JB Lacroix/GC Images

Kendall rocked an leopard print body suit and dark shades, showing off her fit figure while stepping out of her car and into the venue.

Kris, meanwhile, opted for an all-black ensemble that looked chic and elegant.

GC Images

Apart from family, many of Kim's famous friends were on hand to lend their love and support, including Hailey Bieber, Lauren Sanchez and Ivanka Trump.

Bieber kept a low profile while walking from her ride out into the party, and donned a chic brown coat over a white top and dark brown skirt.

GC Images

Meanwhile, Lauren -- who attended the party solo, without her billionaire fiancé Jeff Bezos -- rocked a figure-hugging black leather dress to the affair, and shared a photo from the party to her Instagram.

"What an absolute blast it was celebrating you @KimKardashian. Your kind heart shines equally as bright as your beauty, and it's a constant reminder of the incredible person you are, both inside and out," she wrote. "Wishing you endless happiness in the year ahead! Happy Birthday!"

Ivanka -- who's presence at the party seemed to surprise some of Kim's fans online -- took to Instagram as well to showcase her own ivory ensemble.

Click through the gallery below for a look at all the stylish looks from Kim's star-studded b-day bash!

RELATED CONTENT: