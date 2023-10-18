Though Kim Kardashian adores being a "boy mom," she opens up about some of the challenges during this week's episode of The Kardashians.

While treating her 7-year-old son, Saint West, to the "trip of a lifetime" to London with his friends to see the soccer matches and meet some of the players, Saint throws a fit calling it "the worst day of my life" after Kim forgets his Arsenal jersey.

"It's really hard for me to be really strict and discipline a lot. My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner that would come in and tap me out and take over and handle it," Kim admits as footage of Saint's tantrum plays. "But it can't happen like that."

Kim shares four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, and after plenty of tension last season amid her divorce with Kanye, Kim shared the surprising way her ex handled the news that she had hired a "manny" or male nanny.

Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

"I do think my household and even my family it's very female-dominated," Kim explains. "I recently hired a 'manny.' I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking him up and taking him to sports and I was scared out of my mind to tell their dad that."

She shared that while the "manny" was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and even played a game of two-on-two basketball with the "manny" and Saint.

Saying Kanye "has been so nice to him," Kim shares Kanye's advice to the "manny."

"[The 'manny'] handed [Saint] the ball really easily, or something, and he's like, 'Don't do that, make him go get it himself. These are some of the rules that I would want,'" Kim shares, adding, "And I was like, 'Oh my god, OK. That's great!'"

In addition to Saint, Kim and Kanye also share daughters North and Chicago West and son Psalm West.

They finalized their divorce in 2022. Kim previously claimed to momager Kris Jenner that her kids were not aware of any of the drama between her and Kanye or his recent controversies including his anti-Semitic comments, which Kim has publicly condemned.

On a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared that her sister Khloé Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson, also stepped up to be there for Saint amid the contentious divorce.

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," she shared of Tristan. "He started showing up to the games. He picked Saint up, takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't think they can grow and evolve."

The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: