Pete Davidson has never shied away from addressing his many public scandals and dramas -- especially during his many seasons as a castmember on Saturday Night Live.

So, when it came time to host SNL's season 49 premiere, Davidson didn't hold back when it came to making fun of himself -- and pulled out all the stops with a Barbie-themed music video.

Donning a blonde 'do, Davidson belted out "I'm Just Pete" -- a take on Ryan Gosling's scene-stealing Barbie number "I'm Just Ken" -- which takes place in an appropriately pastel world, twisted into something distinctly weirder.

The pitch-perfect take on the tune features elaborate dance numbers as well, as Davidson sings about his dating history.

"I'm just Pete! Anyone else, I'd be a 3 -- but I guess I'm hot for dudes in comedy, 'cause it's an ugly industry," Davidson sings, flanked back backup dancers.

He also makes fun of his famous, headline-grabbing feud with Kanye "Ye" West, which went down when Davidson was dating West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"I'm just Pete, looking like a meth head on the street. People online still call me 'Skeet,' because of a guy whose name I can't say legally," Davidson croons, referring to the bizarre and derogatory name the rapper used for Davidson repeatedly on Twitter. Although the video includes a quick flash of Ye's face, only a few frames long.

He goes on to sing about how he's "mentally ill" and "on drugs" and how "out of the blue, like three times a year, when you least expect it, I go to rehab."

The song ends with Davidson and Barbie (Chloe Fineman) sitting in a convertible with Davidson behind the wheel as he drives off -- and immediately crashes through the front of the Barbie dreamhouse.

"Aw, not again!" Davidson laments as the car's alarm blares, mocking his own recent real-life car crashes.

The Dumb Money star departed the show following season 47, after eight seasons -- most in which he was the youngest cast member. Davidson joined the show when he was just 20 years old and was perhaps most popular for his self-effacing "Weekend Update" appearances.

Davidson was originally supposed to host last season, on May 6. However, SNL was forced to go dark and cut their 48th season short due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT, on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT: