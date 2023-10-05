Kim Kardashian isn't willing to write Tristan Thompson off based on his past wrongdoings. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder defended her sister, Khloé Kardashian's, ex and the father of her two children during the most recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

On the reality series, Tristan and his disabled brother, Amari Thompson, moved in with Khloé following the sudden death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, in January and some roof leaks at Tristan's home.

When asked about her thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers star by one of the show's producer, Kim smiled and acknowledged that her take went against the majority of fans' opinions.

"It's so crazy because he's such a good friend, and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend," Kim said. "So you want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was were so f**ked up. I can't deny that. We've had our talks about it and we've had our fights about it."

Hulu

However, Kim is very grateful to Tristan, and revealed the surprised way he stepped up for her family amid her divorce from Kanye West.

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," she shared. "He started showing up to the games. He picked Saint up, takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't think they can grow and evolve."

Tristan and Khloé first met and got together in 2016. In 2018, days before welcoming their daughter, True Thompson, Tristan was involved in a public cheating scandal. Though the couple reconciled, in 2019, Tristan was once again caught being unfaithful. He was seen kissing Kylie Jenner's pal, Jordyn Woods, at a party, leading Tristan and Khloé to split again.

Though they rekindled their romance and even got secretly engaged, Khloé called things off for good in December 2021 when Tristan confirmed in a paternity lawsuit that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to Khloé. Khloé later claimed that the news broke days after Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in the hopes that they could have a second child via surrogate. They welcomed son Tatum Thompson in July 2022.

Hulu

On Thursday's episode, Tristan called Khloé his "person," and Khloé later discussed her frustration at that phrasing.

"Tristan has said before, I'm his person. I'm not saying I don't believe this, but I've heard this. Of course it's angered me before because it's like, 'Well, if I f**king am, then why would you have treated me this way and how many times?' This isn't a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic. But that's not going to change how I feel and what happened."

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

