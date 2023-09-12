Khloe Kardashian is in a tough spot with her ex, Tristan Thompson and her mom, Kris Jenner, doesn't seem to be helping the situation. In the newly released trailer for season 4 of The Kardashians, the mother of two announces to her sisters, "I need people to know that I'm single," before going on to say, "Tristan and I, we're in really sensitive times."

At the end of season 3, fans saw Tristan and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, move in with Khloe following the unexpected death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, this past January.

Despite their new roommate status, Khloe maintained that she did not want to rekindle her romantic relationship with Tristan following the NBA star's numerous cheating scandals.

Hulu

In the new footage, Khloe's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is seen seemingly telling Tristan, "I don't think you deserve Khloe."

But when Tristan is seen holding his and Khloe's son, Tatum Thompson, Kris gushes, "Tristan has been such a hands-on dad."

Kendall Jenner doesn't appreciate Kris' approach to Tristan, telling Khloe, "Mom is too nice sometimes. We're your daughters. You should be fierce for us."

Hulu

The tension reaches a head when Khloe confronts Kris, saying, "You're lying right now."

"Lying about what?" Kris asks her daughter.

"I'm never heard," Khloe says as Kris accuses her of "spiraling." Khloe then walks away, saying, "I don't deal with people who don't tell the truth."

Earlier in the trailer, a tearful Kris is seen wiping a tear away and saying, "I'm not even talking about it anymore."

Hulu

"Family's the most important thing in my life," Kris says. "And it's my responsibility to make sure that I keep my family together."

This isn't the first time Kris has been accused of interfering in Khloe's love life.

In a 2019 episode of the family's first show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe accused Kris of telling her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, her location so he could confront her outside of a SoulCycle.

"Khloe blames me, thinking that I told Lamar where she was going to be and that never happened," Kris said at the time.

Season 4 of The Kardashians premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: