Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have made their son's name change official. More than a year after the former couple welcomed their son, Tatum, via surrogate, his last name is officially Thompson.

After staying mum about Tatum's name for the first several months of his life, his moniker was revealed during an episode of The Kardashians. Around the same time, TMZ reported that Khloe initially gave her son Kardashian as his legal last name. The outlet's sources said Khloe eventually decided to change his name to Tatum Thompson.

"When a baby is born and a name has not been chosen, something still must be submitted to the state, and the state will make a birth certificate for 'baby’ with the mother's last name if the couple is not married," a source told ET at the time. "Since then, Khloe and Tristan's son's name was legally made Tatum Thompson."

That name change became legally official on Thursday when a Los Angeles county judge granted the request, People reported.

The subject of her son's inception and birth has been difficult for Khloe, who previously claimed that Tristan "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer days before the news broke that he had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols amid their engagement.

Khloe and Tristan also share a 5-year-old daughter, True.

