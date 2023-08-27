Khloe Kardashian had a sweet mama bear moment!

On Saturday, the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a set of new pictures with her daughter, True, 5, and son, Tatum, 1.

"🐻🐻Mommy’s cubs 🐼🐼," the 39-year-old captioned the selfies.

In the first pic, True is all smiles as she wraps her arms around her baby brother, who lets out a little grin for the camera. On the opposite side of Tatum is Khloe, who gives a kissy face to the camera.

In the next picture, True still has the biggest smile as Khloe holds Tatum -- who looks into the camera.

The Good American Founder and her kiddos aren't shy when it comes to a family photo moment. Earlier this month, the proud mom shared a picture of her and Tristan Thompson's kids smiling at Tatum's birthday party. Khloe also shared another sweet moment, which saw the sibling duo bouncing on a trampoline.

Little Tatum has also been having his moment in the spotlight (well on the Instagram grid) after his mom debuted his face on social media in honor of his birthday.

On July 28, Khloe shared a series of the first images of her baby boy -- whom she welcomed via surrogate in 2021 with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son," she wrote to her baby boy, who happens to resemble her brother, Rob Kardashian.

"I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers."

She added, "Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too) I cannot believe you are already one 🥹 happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby."

Khloe and Tristan have not been together since December 2021. However, the reality television star set the record straight on the status of their relationship, after it was revealed that Tristan and his disabled brother, Amari, moved into her house, after the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

"Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari," Khloe said on The Kardashians. "This is what family does. This is the father of my kids."

