Khloe Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, are the most adorable mother-daughter duo!

The pair posed for plenty of pics in matching floral sundresses on Khloe's Instagram on Thursday, standing next to a serene lake that, according to Khloe's location tag, was nothing short of "heaven."

Khloe and True soaked in the sun in their Dolce & Gabbana poppy-print poplin dresses and coordinated sunglasses. True sported open-toed white sandals for the pics, while Khloe went barefoot.

True even tried her best to row her mom around in a rowboat for one shot -- despite the fact that her right arm is still in a cast!

"🤍L'amor che move il sol e l'altre stelle," Khloe captioned the pics, along with the translation: "The love that moves the sun and the other stars🤍."

In addition to True, 5, Khloe is also mom to son Tatum Thompson, who just turned one -- she shares both children with ex Tristan Thompson. She celebrated her son's big day by sharing photos of Tatum's face for the first time, comparing his look to brother Rob Kardashian.

However, the reality star also found herself facing fan backlash recently for comments she made about being a "third parent" to Rob's daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

ET recently sat down with Chyna -- who now goes by her birth name, Angela White -- and she said she had no issues with Khloe's comments.

"You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloe," Angela said. "So of course Dream's gonna be like [that] with True, you know what I mean?"

See more from ET's exclusive sit-down with Angela in the video below.

