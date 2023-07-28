Khloe Kardashian can't help but gush over her adorable son, Tatum Thompson, on his first birthday. The proud mom took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet tribute to her little guy, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" she wrote, captioning a series of rare pics of her youngest child. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you."

Praising her son's "sweet and precious smile" and "angelic spirit," the 39-year-old reality star went on to share, "I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room."

Khloe also said that her and Tristan's 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, is "so proud" to be Tatum's older sister.

"I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have," she wrote. "You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too)."

"Uncle Bob" is, of course, Khloe's younger brother, Rob Kardashian. The famous family has noted numerous times on their Hulu series, The Kardashians, that little Tatum is the spitting image of young Rob, who is named after their late father, Robert Kardashian.

Khloe even refers to Tatum as "our little Armenian Man 🇦🇲" at the bottom of the post.

In the rare pics, Tatum has a full head of curly brown hair.

Khloe has been candid in the past about her struggle with welcoming Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. She previously alleged that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer just days before news broke that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to Khloe.

The pair subsequently split and Khloe struggled keeping the news she was expecting a second child quiet. On season 3 of The Kardashians, Khloe also opened up about feeling "less connected" to Tatum due to the surrogacy process and the drama surrounding her and Tristan.

"I definitely was in a state of shock from my entire experience in general," she said of her time in the hospital welcoming her son. "I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you're just sort of separated. I felt it's such a transactional experience... I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. But it doesn't mean it's bad or good. It's just different."

In the season 3 finale of the Hulu series, Khloe shared that it has become "easier" for her to connect with Tatum as the months have gone on. Meanwhile, following the unexpected January death of his mother, Andrea Thompson, Tristan and his disabled younger brother, Amari Thompson, moved in with Khloe after Tristan's house had its roof cave in from extreme weather.

"I'm grateful I'm strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now," Khloe said of Tristan on The Kardashians. "You don't have to treat me right for me to treat you right. It's not the way I was raised."

On Thursday, Khloe celebrated Amari's birthday with a family party at her home, posting pics online.

"Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you. you are truly one of God's greatest treasures," Khloe wrote.

Tristan, who is now Amari's legal guardian, also shared photos, writing, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy ❤️"

Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, also celebrated Amari's special day, writing, "Happy birthday to our angel boy Amari!!!! Amari, you will never understand how much you have changed our lives!! You teach me something every single time I’m with you and I thank God every day that He put you in all of our lives to show us the depth of love you are capable of giving, and the depth of which we can love…and to show us what really matters. Thank you for all you give us. You are such a sweet, special soul and I love you so very much!!!! Lovey xo ❤️🙏🏼😍🥰🥳🎂 @realtristan13 @khloekardashian."

