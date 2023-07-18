Tatum Thompson is on the move! The almost 1-year-old son of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson is crawling his way to his first birthday and his proud mom is documenting the process.

In a new clip shared to Khloe's Instagram Stories, Tatum is crawling speedily across the smooth floors in a matching brown two-piece set.

The video cuts out right as Tatum reaches the stairs and puts his hand up to lift himself up.

In preparation for Tatum's walking days, Khloe also shared some fresh kicks her little guy is rocking: some precious gray Nike sneakers with a yellow check mark on them.

Baby Tatum 💗 pic.twitter.com/maCE61d9Jn — Khloé Kardashian Portal (@khloekportal) July 17, 2023

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe and Tristan welcomed Tatum via surrogate in July 2022. They are also parents to 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Khloe previously shared that Tristan "encouraged" her to do the embryo transfer days before news broke that he had fathered a child with another woman while engaged to Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan have since split and she has shared that she does not intend to give him another chance, but has talked about their co-parenting relationship on her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians.

"For my kids, I'll put anything to the side. What's done is done, so what would I still be holding onto something for? I don't need to punish him because I'm not getting back with him," she told her mom, Kris Jenner, on a recent episode.

Khloe also opened up about struggling to connect with Tatum at first due to the surrogacy process.

"It's taken me months," she previously said of her bond with her son. "I love him and I love kids, but I still don't have that complete bond. But so many people say it takes time."

RELATED CONTENT:

How Blac Chyna Feels About Khloé Kardashian After ‘Third Parent’ to Daughter Dream Comments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Blac Chyna Reacts to Khloe Kardashian's 'It Takes a Village' Comment

Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Calling Herself a 'Third Parent' to Dream

Khloe Kardashian Says She's Dream's 'Third Parent,' Talks Blac Chyna

Related Gallery