Angela White has a lot of love for Khloe Kardashian and anyone else lending a helping hand when it comes to raising her and Rob Kardashian's 6-year-old daughter, Dream.
Angela, who no longer goes by her former moniker Blac Chyna, told TMZ that, despite not having much of a direct relationship with Khloe, "everything is good on both ends." She added that "we are all family at the end of the day" and that "Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."
Angela is reacting just days after Khloe sought to clarify her comments when the reality TV star referred to herself as a "third parent" to her niece.
"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," Khloe wrote. "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."
Khloe continued by noting that her 5-year-old daughter, True, is "best friends" with Dream, adding, "I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship."
"I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have," Khloe wrote. "I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That's what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!"
As far as Angela's concerned, Khloe's 100 percent spot on.
"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides," she said. "As a mother that's all I can ask for."
In the same episode of The Kardashians where she made her initial comments, Khloe also discussed her relationship, or lack thereof, with Angela.
"I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," Khloe said during the episode, referencing the 2022 defamation lawsuit in which Angela sued the Kardashian-Jenner family after her show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled following her split from Rob. Angela lost the case in May 2022.
Angela, who has been very open about her recent lifestyle change, says she just wants everyone to move forward.
"Let's stop dragging the negativity on and all move forward," she implored.
New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.
