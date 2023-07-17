Time may heal all wounds.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woodswere spotted having a girls night out, four years after their friendship ended in the wake of Jordyn kissing Tristan Thompson while he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

While eagle-eyed fans are trying to keep up with their relationship, a source tells ET, the pair's rekindled friendship has been in the works.

"Jordyn has been making an effort to re-establish her friendship with Kylie. They have been talking and hanging out a little," the source tells ET. "Everyone has moved on and is on the same page and supportive."

On Saturday, Kylie and Jordyn, both 25, were spotted in pictures shared by The Daily Mail, after having dinner together at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant. The two ladies were all smiles as they exited the eatery and got into the same car.

The pair haven't been spotted together since 2019, when Jordyn's kiss with Tristan led to a lot of back and forth between her and the family, including her responding to comments that she never apologized to Khloe and the Good American founder requesting that fans of the Kardashians don't bash Tristan or Jordyn on social media.

Kylie and Jordyn's friendship began in eighth grade. Prior to ending their friendship in 2019, the BFFs were a staple in each others lives. The duo's friendship was documented on E!'s 2017 reality TV series, Life With Kylie. Jordyn was also on hand to celebrate major Kardashian family events, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding. Kylie was also there for Jordyn when her father died following a battle with cancer.

Jordyn was part of the close-knit group of friends who knew Kylie was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's first child, Stormi, before it was shared with the world. In honor of Stormi's first birthday, Jordyn was on hand for the lavish beach vacation celebration.

Since the end of their friendship, Kylie has gone on to welcome her second child, a baby boy named Aire, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, and Jordyn has been in a relationship with NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns.

As for Khloe and Tristan, the pair officially ended their relationship in 2022. They share two children -- True and Tatum.

A source tells ET that they are focused on co-parenting.

"Khloe and Tristan are on good terms and are still healthily co-parenting together," the source says. "He’s actively involved in their kids’ lives. She just doesn’t want to put herself, her kids, or her family, through any sort of negative situation."

