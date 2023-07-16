Could Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods be rekindling their friendship?

In new photos shared by The Daily Mail, Kylie and Jordyn were seen leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles Saturday after having dinner together. The pair, both 25, appeared to be in great spirits during their night out, with Jordyn flashing a smile for the cameras.

Kylie opted for a black-and-white look for the night, pairing the two-toned one-shoulder top with a pair of black pants. The mother of two wore her black hair down, pairing the black sunglasses.

Jordyn, meanwhile, went with a more colorful fit, wearing a long-sleeved orange and purple maxi dress. She paired the look with a gold chocker necklace, wearing her long locks in a high braid. The social media personality completed the look with a pair of gold earrings and a dark purple purse.

The duo were also seen riding in the same car together after catching up over dinner.

The unexpected reunion comes four years after the former BFF's friendship crumbled back in 2019 when Jordyn said she and Tristan Thompson kissed while he was with Khloe Kardashian.

After a lot of back and forth between Jordyn and the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloe opened up about where she and the model stand in June 2021.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn," she said during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special. "I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles."

Khloe noted that she didn't have a problem with Kylie and Jordyn rekindling their friendship, saying, "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."

Kylie wasn't so sure a reconciliation was in the cards, though, stating, "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

There have been rumblings about the pair over the years, including fan speculation about their friendship and even the pair shading each other online, but Saturday's outing is the first time the former friends were seen together in public since their falling out. Whether or not this means their friendship is back on remains to be seen.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at a Fan's Comment About Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Depends on Khloe Kardashian's Happiness, Source Says

Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Former Friend Kylie Jenner in TikTok

Kylie Jenner's Not Impressed By Appearance in TikTok Aging Filter This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery