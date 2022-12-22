Jordyn Woods is denying shading her former BFF. In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the 25-year-old model alluded to having natural lips, which many users took as a slight toward Kylie Jenner, who's known for her lip kits.

In the video, Jordyn shows off her lips as The Weeknd sings, "Angelina, lips like Angelina" in his song, "Party Monster." Woods captioned the video, "thank you mom & dad for these genetics."

The comment section was flooded with accusations that Jordyn was dissing Kylie with her post. Jordyn responded to one such comment, denying the allegations.

"There's no shade towards anyone," she wrote. "This is a trend I’ve seen a bunch of girls doing and I wanted to hop on."

Jordyn and Kylie were good friends for years, but that all crumbled back in 2019 when Jordyn said she and Tristan Thompson kissed, but did not sleep together, while he was with Khloe Kardashian.

After a lot of back and forth between Jordyn and the Kardashian-Jenner family, Khloe opened up about where she and the model stand in June 2021.

"I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn," she said during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special. "I have to forgive these people for me, and it's up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles."

Khloe noted that she didn't have a problem with Kylie and Jordyn rekindling their friendship, saying, "My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And, if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people."

Kylie wasn't so sure a reconciliation was in the cards, though, stating, "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

