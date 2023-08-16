Angela White is looking toward the future and isn't interested in digging up old drama.

Angela -- who no longer goes by her former moniker Blac Chyna -- recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner and opened up about Khloe Kardashian's recent comments about how she he's helping raise brother Rob Kardashian and Angela's 6-year-old daughter, Dream.

In July, Khloe sought to clarify her comments when the reality TV star referred to herself as a "third parent" to her niece.

"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," Khloe wrote. "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."

Khloe continued by noting that her 5-year-old daughter, True, is "best friends" with Dream, adding, "I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship."

According to Angela, she had no issues with what Khloe said and explained how her comments made a lot of sense.

"You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloe," Angela said. "So of course Dream's gonna be like [that] with True, you know what I mean?"

For Angela, Dream is an absolute marvel, and the proud mom praised her daughter for bringing light and clarity into her life.

"[She's the] sweetest spirit," Angela gushed. "She's everything."

In the same episode of The Kardashians where Khloe made her initial comments, she also discussed her relationship, or lack thereof, with Angela.

"I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," Khloe said during the episode, referencing the 2022 defamation lawsuit in which Angela sued the Kardashian-Jenner family after her show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled following her split from Rob. Angela lost the case in May 2022.

However, as Angela sees it, being in a bitter feud doesn't help anyone and doesn't make sense in the long term.

"I feel like, you know, everybody was young [at the height of the drama]. [There's] more things that we have to worry about, aside from that. [But] why have this feud when we gonna be family forever?"

According to Angela, her relationship with Rob -- and his family -- has "absolutely" evolved and matured in the time after their rocky romance and subsequent legal battles.

"Time heals everything, and people change, and situations change," Angela shared. "You get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream."

Angela -- who also shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga -- is using her energy nowadays to try to give back and help those in need, with her participation with the non-profit organization Caterina's Club.

"It's important to me because I feel like I can bring more light to a situation that's literally right underneath our noses," Angela shared. "Growing up, I didn't have a silver spoon, you know? And [there are] a lot of kids that are not privileged to even just have a meal, so I feel like this is really important to bring awareness to our community."

Caterina's Club, created and run by celebrity chef Bruno Serato, was established to provide housing assistance, job training and warm, reliable meals to low-income and homeless families across Southern California.

"It's very touching and I'm just really grateful to be a part of this," Angela shared. "I feel like, in the past, I probably would have overlooked it. We all know this is something that's going on, but we're so busy in our lives that we don't want to take time to help... the things that are happening in our community. And when I came across Chef Bruno, I was just really inspired."

For more information on Caterina's Club, or to donate to the cause, go to Caterinasclub.org.

