Blac Chyna Posts Rare Pic With Daughter Dream Kardashian After Khloe's 'Third Parent' Comments
Blac Chyna is enjoying some quality time with her 6-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.
On her Instagram Story earlier this week, Chyna, who now goes by Angela White, shared a sweet photo of herself holding her daughter as they looked into each other's eyes.
The 35-year-old model shares Dream with her ex, Rob Kardashian and has a 10-year-old son, King, with rapper Tyga, though she rarely posts photos of her kids on social media.
She recently made headlines after Rob's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, made some comments about Dream during a July episode of the Hulu reality series, The Kardashians.
While throwing Dream's lavish birthday party at her house, Khloe said she saw herself as a "third parent" to her niece, saying that the young girl needed a good maternal influence in her life. Khloe later clarified her comments on social media after the episode aired.
"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," Khloe wrote. "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."
Khloe noted that her 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, is "best friends" with Dream, adding, "I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship."
"I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies. I even consider my sisters my babies. I take pride in this love and always have," she added. "I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child. Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That's what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!"
Angela, who no longer wants to go by Blac Chyna, told TMZafter the episodeaired that, despite not having much of a relationship with Khloe, "everything is good on both ends." She added that "we are all family at the end of the day" and that "Robert and myself are co-parenting the best we can and it's all love and positivity."
"As mentioned, it takes a village to raise a child and I'm happy that Dream has a huge village full of love from both sides," she said. "As a mother that's all I can ask for."
In the same episode of The Kardashians where Khloe made her "third parent" remark, she also discussed her relationship, or lack thereof, with Angela.
"I do not have a relationship with Dream's mom. It's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars," Khloe said, referencing the 2022 defamation lawsuit in which Angela sued the Kardashian-Jenner family after her and Rob's show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled following their breakup. Angela lost the case.
