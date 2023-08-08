Summer 2023 has been for keeping up with the doctor visits!

On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to show a picture of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, Psalm, showing off their arm casts.

"Summer 2023 Cousin cast club Trampoline and monkey bars They had a ball this summer," the Good American founder captioned the picture.

In the pic, True, 5, and Psalm, 4, are all smiles as they pose inside of a home gym and show off their arms. True's cast is pink, matching her little pajama set, and Psalm's is black, perfectly coordinating with his black outfit.

Outside of the caption where she hints that it was trampoline and monkey bars-related, Khloe doesn't share any further details about True or Psalm's injuries.

Khloe's reveal of the cousins in casts comes after Kim shared she is recovering from a broken shoulder and torn tendon.

"Something you don't know about me, I broke my shoulder and I tore the tendon," the mother of four shared as she greeted her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, outside of her private gym. "Melissa had the same thing happen to her."

Melissa showed her own shoulder, assuring Kim, "I got you."

The Kardashians star said that she took a "few weeks" off from the gym and that she was ready to get back and rehab her injury.

"We're starting our rehabbing today and our workouts because I've got to get back in the gym. Nothing's going to keep me down," the SKIMS founder shared.

Kim didn't reveal how she suffered her injury.

It's been a busy summer for the family, who recently celebrated Khloe's baby boy Tatum's first birthday, and the cousins have taken center stage. Last month, Khloe took to Instagram to share a cute picture of her and Kim's daughters representing the famous family in style.

Khloe shared a series of photos of True, wearing a "Kim Kardashian" shirt with photos of the SKIMS founder, and Kim's daughter, Chicago, wearing a "Khloe" shirt with photos of the Good American founder.

"They think this T-shirt thing is funny," Khloe captioned the photos of the sweet cousins.

