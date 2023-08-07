Kourtney Kardashian is bringing that Cookie Monster energy to her pregnancy! The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to share pics of her edgy maternity look, which featured a blue shearling-trimmed royal blue cropped jacket and a matching mini skirt.

The look, which she paired with silver heels, showed off Kourt's growing baby bump.

She captioned her post with a series of cookie emojis and posted the look to her Instagram Story with a Cookie Monster GIF, highlighting the bright blue color scheme.

When one fan pointed out that she was wearing the long-sleeved look in August, Kourtney replied, "I didn't leave the house don't worry."

Another commenter wrote that Kourtney looked like a Flintstones character, to which she replied, "My favorite I love the Flintstones."

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, are excited to bring a child of their own into the world. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is already mom to 13-year-old Mason Disick, 10-year-old Penelope Disick, and 8-year-old Reign Disick. And Travis is dad to 19-year-old Landon Barker and 17-year-old Alabama Barker with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

A source recently told ET that "Kourtney and Travis are loving every moment of her pregnancy."

As for how the Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star's children feel about Kourtney's pregnancy, the source said, "His kids are so excited to be getting a new sibling and to welcome a baby into the house. Her kids are looking forward to it too."

