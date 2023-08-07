News

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Bold Blue Cropped Jacket, Responds to Critics

By Rachel McRady
Kourtney Kardashian is bringing that Cookie Monster energy to her pregnancy! The 44-year-old reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to share pics of her edgy maternity look, which featured a blue shearling-trimmed royal blue cropped jacket and a matching mini skirt. 

The look, which she paired with silver heels, showed off Kourt's growing baby bump. 

She captioned her post with a series of cookie emojis and posted the look to her Instagram Story with a Cookie Monster GIF, highlighting the bright blue color scheme. 

When one fan pointed out that she was wearing the long-sleeved look in August, Kourtney replied, "I didn't leave the house don't worry."

Another commenter wrote that Kourtney looked like a Flintstones character, to which she replied, "My favorite I love the Flintstones." 

Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, are excited to bring a child of their own into the world. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is already mom to 13-year-old Mason Disick, 10-year-old Penelope Disick, and 8-year-old Reign Disick. And Travis is dad to 19-year-old Landon Barker and 17-year-old Alabama Barker with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. 

A source recently told ET that "Kourtney and Travis are loving every moment of her pregnancy."

As for how the Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star's children feel about Kourtney's pregnancy, the source said, "His kids are so excited to be getting a new sibling and to welcome a baby into the house. Her kids are looking forward to it too."

