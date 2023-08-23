Khloé Kardashian Has Savage Clap Back to Troll Who Calls Her and Sister Kim 'Pamper Booty'
Khloé Kardashian refuses to let the haters have the last word. The 39-year-old reality star took to the comments section of one of her recent posts to give the online trolls a piece of her mind.
After sharing several pics of herself in a sheer white dress, including a shot of her curvaceous backside, fans were lining up in the comments section to share their praise and critique.
Khloé's older sister, Kim Kardashian, commented on the post, "WOW WOW WOW!!!! 🕊️🕊️🕊️," and someone replied to that comment, writing, "Hey Pamper booty."
Khloé quickly clapped back, "hey blocked eyebrows."
When another person wrote back, "Rather have blocked brows that's an easy off then and saggy diaper."
Khloé didn't let that deter her, replying, "Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That a** is a**'n but you do you baby. That's why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of aqua. You seem thirsty my love."
On a selfie with her mom, Kris Jenner, someone commented, "Used to love you so much Chloe wish you would’ve changed your face. You’re beautiful just the way you are I’m kind of getting sick of you all giving young girls, bad body images beauties on the inside, superficial’s on the out. 🙄"
Khloé replied to the commenter, writing, "Then please focus on the inside. Don’t be concerned about the out. You said it yourself. So focus on what matters to you. Btw, I don’t think judging others is so healthy for your inside…. Just saying Have a beautiful evening 🙏🏽."
The mother of two has been candid in the past about how negative comments have affected her self esteem. During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloé told sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that she used to have "the most confidence," adding, "I was chubby and in a skintight body con dress, you couldn't tell me otherwise. Society gave me insecurities."
"I definitely don't want our kids to have those insecurities," Khloé, who is mom to 5-year-old True and almost 1-year-old Tatum with her ex, Tristan Thompson, said at the time.
