True and Tatum Thompson are soaking up summertime together! The adorable kids of Khloe Kardashian and her, ex Tristan Thompson, had a fun weekend bouncing on the trampoline together.

Khloe shared the cute moment on her Instagram Story, first posting a video of 1-year-old Tatum crawling in the grass before pulling himself up to stand and turn to talk to his mom.

Tatum then found himself crawling on the family's giant trampoline as his 5-year-old sister, True, jumped up and down, urging her mom to "jump him." True bounced to let her little brother catch some air.

She also showed off her trampoline skills with big jumps as she danced to The Emotions' "You've Got the Best of My Love."

In the clips, True is rocking a pink arm cast, which Khloe previously revealed was the result of a trampoline accident.

"Summer 2023 Cousin cast club Trampoline and monkey bars They had a ball this summer," she captioned a photo of True and Psalm West, the 4-year-old son of Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, and her ex, Kanye West.

Khloe and Tristan recently celebrated the first birthday of their son, Tatum. The exes split in December 2021 after Khloe found out that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to her. She has maintained that they have not romantically reconciled despite the fact that Tristan and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, moved into Khloe's home following the January death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

