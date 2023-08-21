Khloe Kardashian's Kids True and Tatum Thompson Bounce on Trampoline Together in Cute Video
Khloé Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Pose for Rare Moment To…
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Tori Spelling Shares Glimpse Inside RV Life With Her Kids
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
'The Blind Side' Subjects Sean Tuohy and Son SJ Respond to Micha…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' Prenup: What He Won't Get in Div…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: All the Times the Couple Trolled…
Kelly Clarkson Updates 'Piece By Piece' Lyrics to Seemingly Roas…
Taylor Swift Steps Out for Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lose Their Titles on Royal Family…
Tour Taylor Swift’s Famous Cornelia Street Townhouse (Exclusive)
Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Di…
Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating …
Watch Jennifer Lopez Wish Hubby Ben Affleck a Happy Birthday Wit…
Rachel Leviss Has 'No Contact Policy' With 'VPR' Cast, Wanted Sa…
'Sister Wives': Janelle Brown Tells Cameras to Shut Down After E…
Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones on Making History With First Father…
Jonas Brothers on Tour Essentials, Dad Life and Dream Collabs | …
How Travis Barker Is Catering to Kourtney Kardashian During Her …
True and Tatum Thompson are soaking up summertime together! The adorable kids of Khloe Kardashian and her, ex Tristan Thompson, had a fun weekend bouncing on the trampoline together.
Khloe shared the cute moment on her Instagram Story, first posting a video of 1-year-old Tatum crawling in the grass before pulling himself up to stand and turn to talk to his mom.
Tatum then found himself crawling on the family's giant trampoline as his 5-year-old sister, True, jumped up and down, urging her mom to "jump him." True bounced to let her little brother catch some air.
She also showed off her trampoline skills with big jumps as she danced to The Emotions' "You've Got the Best of My Love."
In the clips, True is rocking a pink arm cast, which Khloe previously revealed was the result of a trampoline accident.
"Summer 2023 Cousin cast club Trampoline and monkey bars They had a ball this summer," she captioned a photo of True and Psalm West, the 4-year-old son of Khloe's sister, Kim Kardashian, and her ex, Kanye West.
Khloe and Tristan recently celebrated the first birthday of their son, Tatum. The exes split in December 2021 after Khloe found out that Tristan had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to her. She has maintained that they have not romantically reconciled despite the fact that Tristan and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, moved into Khloe's home following the January death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True in Matching Dresses: PICS!
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Son and Kim's Daughter Are in Casts
Khloe Kardashian Poses With Ex Tristan in Pics From Tatum's Birthday