Khloé Kardashian is in her feels about True's latest milestone!

The 39-year-old reality star shared a series of sweet photos of daughter True Thompson on her first day of kindergarten, set against a massive themed balloon display. In the pics, True looks excited as ever with a huge smile as she strikes a pose with a hand on her hip. The 5-year-old is dressed in a school uniform comprised of a white polo shirt, a plaid blue skirt, white sneakers and socks, complete with a silver cross necklace around her neck.

"Kindergarten," Khloé captioned her Instagram post. "For anyone wondering, no I'm not OK! Next it will be prom."

Of course, Khloé also jumped in a few of the pics with her little girl. The Good American founder looks casual in an all-black top and leggings, with white and yellow sneakers.

True appears to be all healed up after a trampoline incident earlier this summer landed the kiddo in a pink arm cast.

It's been an eventful season for the family, with True's little brother, Tatum Thompson, celebrating his first birthday last month.

Khloé shares both kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson. The former couple split in December 2021 after Khloe found out that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to her. She has maintained that they have not romantically reconciled despite the fact that Tristan and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, moved into Khloé's home following the January death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

Back in June, Khloé and Tristan came together with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and Blac Chyna, aka Angela White, to celebrate the pre-kindergarten graduation of their girls, True, Stormi and Dream.

Khloé shared a series of sweet images to her timeline, writing, "Yesterday was a big day! My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok."

