Khloe Kardashian's longtime friend, Khadijah Haqq, has made a personal announcement.

After 13 years of marriage, Haqq and husband Bobby McCray are going their separate ways. The actress, who has become familiar with reality TV fans as Kardashian's gal pal and twin sister to Malika Haqq, issued a statement on Instagram Friday, announcing their split.

"Now more than ever I have been relying on prayer. Family is so important to me. Unfortunately, life has brought me to tremendous transition.After 13 years of marriage, 16 years together and 4 incredible children, I have come to the intensely difficult conclusion that while Bobby & I have a great deal of love for one other, it’s best we move forward separately," she wrote in her post. "I did not come to this decision lightly. For the most part, I have kept my relationship private for the benefit of our family. I share this not because I believe it’s newsworthy ~ But so that we go about our lives with honesty and to begin the journey of co-parenting. I’m so grateful for my incredible support system!"

McCray, a former pro football player for the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints, has not yet addressed the breakup.

The two tied the knot in July 2010 and have welcomed three children together: son Christian and daughters Celine and Kapri. McCray is also dad to son Bobby McCray III from a previous relationship.

