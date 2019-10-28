Kris Jenner was in hot water on Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After Lamar Odom's memoir, Darkness to Light, was released, his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, noticed one particularly damning section in which Lamar talks about an uncomfortable 2015 run-in he had with Khloe outside of Soul Cycle.

"In the book, he's saying how my mom did tell him where to go," Khloe said of Kris. "It's exactly what I thought happened, which she denied to me forever. There's no way he could have followed me. How would he know I'm at Soul Cycle in Beverly Hills at 6 a.m.?"

While telling her sister, Kim Kardashian West, about the book's claims, Khloe asked of her mom, "It doesn't bother me, but why lie about it?"

Kris, meanwhile, denied her involvement in the incident, saying in an aside interview, "Khloe blames me, thinking that I told Lamar where she was going to be and that never happened."

Kris spent much of the episode avoiding her daughter, who constantly tried to call her. Of course, that only made Khloe try harder, calling in Scott Disick to fake the flu so Kris would rush to his bedside.

After confronting her mom about avoiding her, Khloe spoke with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, about the possibility of meeting up with Lamar again.

"I miss him all the time but not in a place that I want to get back with him," Khloe admitted. "He called me and was like, 'I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I'm just so happy.' He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person. I just feel like we have so much to talk about.'"

Adding that she knew Lamar had a girlfriend and she doesn't "want to be disrespectful," Khloe insisted, "I think that chapter is closed for him and I."

She later noted, "For him to say sorry publicly, it made me feel good."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kris Jenner Avoided Khloe Kardashian Because of Lamar Odom's Memoir Embed Code Restart

Khloe Kardashian Says She Misses Ex-Husband Lamar Odom 'All the Time'

Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji P. Henson for Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's 'Twisted Sisters' Finale Focuses on the Bloody Bond Between Twins (Exclusive Clip)

Related Gallery