Khloe Kardashian Says She Misses Ex-Husband Lamar Odom 'All the Time'

Khloe Kardashian still thinks about her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star confesses in a heart-to-heart with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian that she misses the former NBA star.

"I, like, miss him, all the time," she admits. "But not in a place that I want to get back with him."

Khloe then tells Kim that Lamar recently called her and said, "I just knew we were all going to talk again at some point. I'm just so happy."

"He was like, 'I would love to see you. I've been dying to see you in person, I just feel like we have so much to talk about,'" she continues.

Kim chimes in, telling Khloe, "I mean, I think it would be nice if you guys had a face to face after all these years. I just feel like maybe you have to get that out."

Lamar, 39, and Khloe, 35, tied the knot in September 2009, just one month after they first met. Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013, but the two didn't finalize their divorce until December 2016. As many of their fans may recall, Khloe withdrew her then-pending divorce petition in October 2015 when Lamar was hospitalized following a near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel. Khloe was by Lamar's side throughout his recovery, along with her family.

"I always felt after, I think, this overdose, that I did everything in my power to be there through sickness and health," explains Khloe. "Once I saw that he wasn't in the headspace to really want to change this bad situation, I was fine letting go. I've never thought twice about it and why we stopped talking, or anything like that."

The clip then cuts to a solo interview with Khloe, where she says it just felt good to have "a decent, nice conversation" with Lamar.

"I really don't know what the right thing to do is in this situation," she adds. "I don't want to mislead him in any way, but I would like to meet with him."

The new KUWTK teaser comes just one day after TV One released a preview of Lamar's appearance on their upcoming Uncensored docuseries, in which he admits he left Taraji P. Henson for Khloe in 2009.

"I wish I would have done things different with her," Lamar says in the clip. "She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman."

"Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk," he continues. "I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian."

Following the release of the clip, Lamar took to Instagram to address his current relationship with girlfriend Sabrina Parr.

"The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel every day," he gushed in the caption. "Outside of my daughter [Destiny], this is the most serious and committed relationship I've ever been in with a woman. I'm tired of people asking me questions about my ex's [sic] based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn't sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I'm at where I want to be at!"

Lamar has gradually returned to the spotlight over the past few years, most recently showing his vulnerable side on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. Although he and his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, were eliminated during week four of the dance competition show, Lamar told ET that he was beyond grateful for the experience.

"I learned that I can do just about anything if I put my mind and my heart and soul into it, which I did with this competition. This was a humbling experience for me," he said. "I feel OK. All good things come to an end. It was a great journey. I never had a sister before, and now I've got one."

At the time, he also addressed paparazzi pics that surfaced earlier this month that placed him and Khloe at the same Hyde Nightclub in Los Angeles, along with Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend, Tyga.

"You know what's so funny, people were telling me about that. I didn't see them in the club that night," he revealed. "I didn't see them. I guess that's why they call it club Hyde."

"No, I wasn't hiding, but it's dark in there," he added. "It's dark in there and it's just probably hard to see people. I ran into LeBron James that night, but I didn't see Kylie or Khloe."

Lamar says that when he and Khloe do actually run into each other, however, it's all love.

"[It's] a kiss on the cheek," he shared. "'Good to see you.' Still friends."

Hear more from the interview in the video below.

