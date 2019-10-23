Lamar Odom is opening up about the end of his relationship with Taraji P. Henson.

In a preview of the NBA star's appearance on the TV One docuseries, Uncensored, he talks about dating the 49-year-old Empire star in 2009. In Odom's book, Darkness to Light: A Memoir, he wrote that the two dated in private and that they once had a double date with Henson's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button co-star, Brad Pitt, and Pitt's then-wife, Angelina Jolie.

"I wish I would have done things different with her," Odom, 39, says of Henson in the new clip. "She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown-up that I had with a Black woman."

Odom goes on to describe just how infatuated with Henson he was.

"I used to carry her picture on the road with me," he recalls. "Don’t nobody know that, except for the dudes that played with me, but, she gave me inspiration. A Black woman working like that, that’s just as good with her craft as I am in my craft.”

However, he says their relationship ended when he fell for Khloe Kardashian. Odom and Kardashian married in September 2009 after a 1-month, whirlwind romance, and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

"Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk, I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian," Odom says.

Uncensored airs Sunday, Oct. 27 at 9/8c on TV One.

Meanwhile, in a preview of Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, things get tense between Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, over Odom's tell-all.

"Lamar is writing a book," Kardashian says in the clip. "In the book, I found out that Mom's lying to me."

Though the nature of the allegations isn't discussed, Jenner does tell cameras that she's doing "damage control." However, Kardashian shows no signs of backing down while having a conversation with Scott Disick about the drama.

"She literally thinks you're gonna, like, come for her," Disick says, to which Kardashian replies, "Guess what? I am."

ET spoke with Odom about his tell-all in May, and he said he would always love Kardashian in a heartfelt message to her.

"I love you and thank you for being there for me when I couldn't walk or talk," he said, referring to her support in October 2015 after he was hospitalized for a near-fatal drug overdose. "You know, when you marry someone after knowing them 30 days, I don't think that love will go away. You know what I'm saying? A piece of paper that says we're not together no more, that love will never go away."

ET recently spoke with Odom after he was eliminated from this season's Dancing With the Stars, and he described his relationship with his ex-wife today.

