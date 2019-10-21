Season two of Khloe Kardashian’s true-crime series, Twisted Sisters, is drawing to a close with one of its most gut-wrenching stories yet.

The finale, “The Bloodiest Bond,” recounts the tragedy that befalls twins Jordan and Jessica Henries after Jordan became fed up with her sister continually being abused by her boyfriend and took matters into her own hands.

The result was the 2017 shooting death of 29-year-old Jeffrey Lee at the hands of Jordan, who was subsequently arrested and charged with a single count of second-degree murder with a firearm. She is now serving a sentence of 17 years behind bars.

Only ET has an exclusive first look at the relationship between these twisted twins that led up to Lee’s murder. “Identical twins are competing with each other beginning in the womb,” one expert explains in the clip.

Airing Monday, the finale wraps up a second season of the real-life accounts of dynamic sister duos that turned disastrous. Each week, Twisted Sisters took viewers inside various, haunting tales of comradery, betrayal, desire, jealousy and murder to figure out what drove these women to take lethal measures, transforming them from sisters into killers.

“This series shows how strong the bonds between sisters really are but how twisted they can become when they’re triggered by jealousy,” explained Kardashian, who serves as an executive producer alongside 44 Blue Productions.

Twisted Sisters season two ends with a bloody finale on Monday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery (ID).

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian's 'Twisted Sisters' True-Crime Series Examines Its Most Twisted Case Yet (Exclusive)

Dick Wolf's 'Murder for Hire' Returns for Season 2 -- Watch the New Trailer! (Exclusive)

Oxygen's 'Searching For' Takes You Inside Missing Persons Cases -- Get a First Look (Exclusive)