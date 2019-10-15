True crime fans will find what they’ve been searching for with Oxygen’s new series, Searching For.

The new, three-part documentary series launches digitally this week, and ET has your exclusive first look. Each 20-minute special, hosted by investigative journalist Stephanie Bauer, takes a look at a difference disappearance in hopes of reigniting the conversation and investigation around the vanishing. Family, friends and law enforcement help to tell the stories, and Oxygen will be screening the episodes in the hometowns of the missing.

Watch the first look here:

"There are more than 85,000 missing people in the United States," Bauer says in the trailer. "Some have been missing for years."

"Each episode is the story of a woman who disappeared in strange and suspicious circumstances," she adds. "They’re all cases we believe you can help solve."

The documentaries take a look at the August 2017 disappearance of Jenna Van Gelderen, the May 2017 disappearance of Akia Eggleston and the March 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer.

Searching For starts streaming on Oxygen.com and in the Oxygen app on Thursday, Oct. 17.

