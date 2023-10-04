In case you didn't get the memo, Khloé Kardashian is NOT back together with her ex, Tristan Thompson. And KoKo wants to make that crystal clear.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the mother of two is still stuck in an awkward living situation with the father of her two children after the January death of his mother, Andrea Thompson.

Tristan and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, of whom he has become the sole caregiver, had to move into Khloé's home after Tristan's house suffered water damage.

But despite their unique living situation and Tristan's challenging time period grieving his mother's loss, Khloé is keen to set clear boundaries when it comes to the NBA star.

"I'm not naive to the fact that my ex-boyfriend is living in my house. We're in really sensitive times," Khloé says in her confessional interview. "Tristan is in the very fresh stages of grieving. Without me being an a**hole all the time, I still want to make sure that boundaries are set, they're in place and there's just full transparency and honesty."

Hulu

The Good American founder also doesn't want to string Tristan along, saying she's been in that position before. The two make a few awkward jokes about Tristan poking holes in his ceiling so that he can stay at Khloé's house, but it's clear that Khloé is concerned he'll never leave.

"I still need my space. I still love being alone," she tells him.

Tristan reluctantly acknowledges this and thanks Khloé for taking him in. He goes on to talk about the work he's done on himself, saying he questions his own behavior.

"How come I meet my person and I've done so much wrong things to them? Why put you through that?" Tristan asks.

When a producer asks Khloé how she feels hearing that she's Tristan's "person," the reality star replies, "Tristan has said before, I'm his person. I'm not saying I don't believe this, but I've heard this. Of course it's angered me before because it's like, 'Well, if I f**king am, then why would you have treated me this way and how many times?' This isn't a one-time thing and here we are. I love love and I am a hopeless romantic. But that's not going to change how I feel and what happened."

Khloé tells her ex that though everything he did was "f**ked up," she and her family always rally together in times of need.

"I'm strong enough that it's not going to break me. But also if what you say is true, if you thought I was your person, or whatever you just said, then that means you feel this much more affected by losing me and want to change for yourself," she tells him. "Not because there's a prize at the end of it. We're gonna be in each other's lives for the rest of each other's lives because of our kids, so I'm not gonna fight that. And I'm gonna make sure it's as nice as possible for me."

Khloé goes on to say that the drama between her and Tristan was a "massive situation" that was "a traumatic experience for me and my life."

Hulu

Despite the fact that she has no intentions of forgetting it, she adds that she's "proud" that she's able to be mature about the situation and to treat Tristan well for the sake of their kids.

"Someone that I did not even want to look at just a couple months ago, I have living under my roof," she says.

"You've done more than most humans would ever do, but it shows how pure and great your soul is and how much you don't want no bad energy," Tristan agrees.

Earlier in the episode, Khloé's older sister, Kim Kardashian, admits that despite Tristan's flaws, she still likes him.

"It's so crazy because he's such a good friend, and he's such a good dad, but he just couldn't get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend," Kim says. "So you want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was were so f**ked up. I can't deny that. We've had our talks about it and we've had our fights about it."

However, Kim is very grateful to Tristan for some things he did for her family amid her divorce from Kanye West.

"When he saw me struggling with my kids, he stepped up," she shares. "He started showing up to the games. He picked Saint up, takes him to dinner and will always come to my defense, especially if it's stuff with me and my ex. I just never forgot that. I'll never really throw someone away and act like I don't think they can grow and evolve."

Hulu

Mom Kris Jenner also seems to think that there's hope for Tristan, as her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, urges her to talk to Khloé to have things work out.

Tristan and Khloé first met and got together in 2016. In 2018, days before welcoming their daughter, True Thompson, Tristan was involved in a public cheating scandal. Though the couple reconciled, in 2019, Tristan was once again caught being unfaithful. He was seen kissing Kylie Jenner's pal, Jordyn Woods, at a party, leading Tristan and Khloé to split again.

Though they rekindled their romance and even got secretly engaged, Khloé called things off for good in December 2021 when Tristan confirmed in a paternity lawsuit that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while engaged to Khloé. Khloé later claimed that the news broke days after Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in the hopes that they could have a second child via surrogate.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

