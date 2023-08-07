Maralee Nichols Is Twinning With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son in Adorable Farm Pics
Khloé Kardashian and Ex Tristan Thompson Pose for Rare Moment To…
Sinéad O'Connor Dead at 56: New Details
Treat Williams' Motorcycle Crash Witness Says He Was Thrown 15 F…
'Jersey Shore' Cast Dishes on Alleged Rudest Celebrity Encounters
Taylor Swift Kicks Off ‘Eras’ Tour in LA With Stadium Full of Ce…
Hailee Steinfeld Makes Out With NFL Pro Josh Allen on Romantic G…
Mady Gosselin Accuses Brother Collin of 'Hateful and Violent' Be…
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Call Off Divorce and 'Reconciling'…
Ed Sheeran Shares Sweet Message on Fatherhood While Revealing Se…
Celine Dion's Sister Gives Health Update on Singer’s Battle With…
Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl
Jeremy Allen White Goes Shirtless and Flexes Six Pack Abs on Hike
Angus Cloud Death: Mother Reports ‘Possible Overdose’ on 911 Call
Watch Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Shade Ex-Husband in Latest 'ABCDE…
Selena Gomez's Dating Red Flags Make Her Cringe on TikTok
Beyoncé Beams Over Blue Ivy's Onstage Performance During 'Renais…
'Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Reacts to Rumor of a Ken Spinoff …
How Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Saved Their Relationship (So…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Maralee Nichols is enjoying time with her son, Theo. The fitness model took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of the 1-year-old little boy whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
The mother-son duo had a fun outing to a local farm, while rocking matching denim overalls, white shirts, and straw cowboy hats.
"A day on the farm with my best friend! We had soo much fun 🤠" Maralee captioned the post.
In one clip, little Theo adorably greets a group of goats and in another he pulls a red wagon behind him as he explores the farm. Maralee is careful not to show her son's face in the images and videos.
Maralee made headlines in December 2021 with the paternity case she brought against Tristan. The NBA star later admitted to conceiving Theo with Maralee while he was secretly engaged to Khloe Kardashian.
Khloe later claimed that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in order to have a child via surrogate days before the news of the paternity scandal broke.
The drama led to the former couple splitting. Apart from his public apology to Khloe, Tristan has not acknowledged that he is Theo's father on social media, despite regular posts about his other children.
Tristan is dad to 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson, with Khloe. He also shares son Prince Thompson, 6, with his ex Jordan Craig.
Though Khloe has maintained that she and Tristan are not back together, she also allowed her ex to move into her home with his younger brother Amari Thompson in January following the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.
RELATED CONTENT:
Khloe Kardashian Poses With Ex Tristan in Pics From Tatum's Birthday
Maralee Nichols Shares Pic With Son Amid Tristan's Birthday Tribute
Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her, Son After Child Support Ruling