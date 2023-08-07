Maralee Nichols is enjoying time with her son, Theo. The fitness model took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos of the 1-year-old little boy whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

The mother-son duo had a fun outing to a local farm, while rocking matching denim overalls, white shirts, and straw cowboy hats.

"A day on the farm with my best friend! We had soo much fun 🤠" Maralee captioned the post.

In one clip, little Theo adorably greets a group of goats and in another he pulls a red wagon behind him as he explores the farm. Maralee is careful not to show her son's face in the images and videos.

Maralee made headlines in December 2021 with the paternity case she brought against Tristan. The NBA star later admitted to conceiving Theo with Maralee while he was secretly engaged to Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe later claimed that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer in order to have a child via surrogate days before the news of the paternity scandal broke.

The drama led to the former couple splitting. Apart from his public apology to Khloe, Tristan has not acknowledged that he is Theo's father on social media, despite regular posts about his other children.

Tristan is dad to 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson, with Khloe. He also shares son Prince Thompson, 6, with his ex Jordan Craig.

Though Khloe has maintained that she and Tristan are not back together, she also allowed her ex to move into her home with his younger brother Amari Thompson in January following the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson.

