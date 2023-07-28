Khloe Kardashian is not allowing critics to shame her for celebrating Tristan Thompson's younger brother, Amari Thompson. Amari, who is severely disabled, turned 17 on Thursday and KoKo threw the teen a birthday party at her Calabasas, California, home.

The family gathering featured massive silver balloons that read, "Happy Birthday, Amari," in big letters.

Khloe also posted a series of pics of herself, momager Kris Jenner, her and Tristan's 5-year-old daughter, True, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, posing with Amari.

"Someone is 17 today!!!! Happy birthday sweet sweet Amari!!! We are all so blessed to have been touched by an angel such as you 🩵 you are truly one of Gods greatest treasures 🩵," Khloe wrote.

But one commenter wrote on the post, "Seriously questioning your rationale in posting this…"

The comment didn't sit well with Khloe, who clapped back, "I'm seriously questioning your rationale in commenting. What's the problem."

Though Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, they share True and 1-year-old son Tatum. This past January, Tristan and Amari's mother, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly, leaving Amari without a caretaker or guardian.

In the season 3 finale of The Kardashians, the family revealed that Khloe and her sister, Kim Kardashian, traveled to Toronto, Canada, after Andrea's death to clean out her home and to bring Amari back to California. After Tristan's home suffered roof damage due to extreme weather, the NBA star and his brother moved in with Khloe.

"God does have a plan and God doesn't want him to be alone right now and why should he be?" Khloe said of Tristan during the episode.

Tristan, who is now Amari's legal guardian, also shared a photo for his brother's birthday, writing, "Happy birthday to my sweet baby brother Amari! I love you forever! We Miss you mommy ❤️"

Kris also celebrated Amari's special day, writing, "Happy birthday to our angel boy Amari!!!! Amari, you will never understand how much you have changed our lives!! You teach me something every single time I’m with you and I thank God every day that He put you in all of our lives to show us the depth of love you are capable of giving, and the depth of which we can love…and to show us what really matters. Thank you for all you give us. You are such a sweet, special soul and I love you so very much!!!! Lovey xo ❤️🙏🏼😍🥰🥳🎂 @realtristan13 @khloekardashian."

Kim shared a sweet throwback video of the family celebrating Amari's 12th birthday together with Andrea.

"I know Andrea is singing so loud and celebrating you from heaven," Kim wrote in her birthday message to Amari.

Khloe and Tristan split in December 2021 amid his paternity scandal in which he had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols while secretly engaged to Khloe. She has maintained that they will not be rekindling their romance after the basketball player's multiple cheating scandals.

