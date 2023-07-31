Maralee Nichols is making sure that all of Tristan Thompson's children are celebrated. The fitness model took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of her and Tristan's 1-year-old son, Theo, on her Instagram Story.

In the shot, little Theo is snuggling with his mom, and showing off his curly brown hair. Maralee also shared a video of the little guy in a blue bucket hat running on the beach.

Earlier this month, Maralee also posted a series of photos with her little guy at the zoo, writing, "Adventures with Theo ☀️ no place I’d rather be."

The new posts came as Tristan and his ex, Khloe Kardashian, were celebrating the first birthday of their son, Tatum Thompson.

Tristan marked the occasion by posting to Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift."

The post garnered several critical comments from people who noted that the NBA star was selective about which of his kids he celebrated.

"Nobody will ever respect a dude who picks and chooses who to be a good dad to. Just stop," one commenter wrote.

"How about your other future king? Didn’t make the cut? 🤦🏻‍♀️," another commenter wrote.

In addition to Tatum and Theo, Tristan also shares 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with Khloe. He's also dad to 6-year-old son Prince with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Though he has posted about Prince on social media, Tristan has not publicly acknowledged Theo since he apologized to Khloe for cheating on her and fathering the little boy with Maralee while secretly engaged to Khloe.

Khloe and Tristan split in December 2021 when the news of his paternity scandal broke. Khloe later alleged on an episode of The Kardashians that Tristan "encouraged" her to do an embryo transfer days after she found out he had fathered Theo.

Though Khloe has stayed close with Tristan, even having him and his younger brother, Amari Thompson, move in with her following their mother, Andrea Thompson's, January 2023 death, she has maintained that they are not getting back together.

"Tristan and I are not back together. I know it's hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari," Khloe explained on the family's Hulu series. "This is what family does. This is the father of my kids."

