Tristan Thompson is admitting the truth about fathering a child with Maralee Nichols.

The NBA star took to his Instagram Story on Monday to confirm that the child, who was born on Dec. 1, is his from a short-lived affair. He also apologized to his ex, Khloe Kardashian, whom he was in a relationship with when he slept with Nichols.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," Thompson wrote. "Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately," he continued.

Addressing his ex directly, Thompson wrote, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years.:

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," he added. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Nichols is currently suing the NBA star for child support. A counter lawsuit filed by Thompson against Nichols was dismissed last month.

Though Thompson had not previously acknowledged whether the child was his, the 30-year-old athlete did admit in court documents obtained by the DailyMail to having sex with Nichols in March.

At the time, Thompson and Kardashian were still dating after having reconciled following multiple previous cheating allegations.

Thompson is already dad to 4-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and 3-year-old daughter True with Kardashian.

A source previously told ET, "Khloe is pretty embarrassed and kind of gloomy about the news... especially going into the holidays. Khloe is always so positive, but this brought her down a little."

"She has always been into giving Tristan tons of chances and deep down held out hope that they would maybe get back together one day," the source said. "There is no hope and it's really done for now, but she thinks it's for the best."

The source added that, while this "is not the 'ending' she was wanting with him," Kardashian is "so happy to have her baby girl and just wants to move on and be happy."

As for the status of her current relationship with the father of her child, the source told ET that Kardashian and Thompson mostly text, chat and occasionally spend time together, adding, "But it is really only about True."

Though Thompson has always been "supportive" of Kardashian, the source noted that the Kardashian family is "kind of over him right now."

"They would never trash Tristan in front of True, but they think Khloe needs to put him in his place and not act so nice constantly. He hasn't been great to her," the source said. "The family is not at all surprised by the news and have Khloe's back and just want her to be fine with it and not sad. They don't think Tristan would ever be faithful and are glad their romantic relationship is done."

As for Thompson, according to court docs, his alleged third child was conceived in Houston, Texas, during his 30th birthday celebrations. According to DailyMail, in his deposition, which was made on Aug. 5, Thompson mentions Kardashian, who is referred to as his "ex-girlfriend" and the mother of his child.

Kardashian and Thompson split in June 2021 amid continued allegations that the athlete had once again been unfaithful to the reality star. One source told ET in September that Thompson still "tries to get her back."

"Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," another source said at the time. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

