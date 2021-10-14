Tristan Thompson is showing his ex, Khloe Kardashian, some love. Tristan took to Instagram to comment on Khloe's recent ab-clad cover of Health magazine, which the former reality TV star had posted to her feed.

"Wow!! You are so motivational Koko! So proud of your hard work and dedication to your healthcare and fitness," the Sacramento Kings player wrote. "Abs of steel!! BRB I need to do some sit ups ❤️❤️."

Tristan wasn't the only one to praise the Good American founder's awe-inspiring cover. Vanessa Bryant left a series of fire emojis in a comment, while her mom, Kris Jenner, wrote, "Wow Khloe!!!!!!!! You are so beautiful and amazing inside and out and show all of us how to be empowered, inspirational, happy, and peaceful and that laughter is the best medicine. I love you so much!!!!!!"

"Thank you Health Magazine for having me on your cover. I worked so hard in the gym for this and I celebrated with pizza (my weakness) right afterwards 😋," Khloe captioned the cover.

Tristan's no stranger to leaving flirty comments on Khloe's posts, even after their most recent split in June.

While the pair is successfully co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter, True, a source told ET last month that Tristan wants to be more than just co-parents.

"Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together," the source said. "Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back, but Khloe's focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported."

The source said Khloe still invites the basketball player to family activities.

"Khloe is making sure to include Tristan in dinners, outings, play dates, etcetera with True so they can have time together as a family," the source said.

Back in June, a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan split amid allegations that he was continuously unfaithful.

"Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," the source said at the time. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

