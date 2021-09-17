Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are successfully co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter, True, but Tristan wants to be more than just co-parents, a source tells ET.

Though the 37-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old NBA player have certainly been through ups and downs, our source says the two are on the same page when it comes to parenting True. However, the source says Tristan does still want to win Khloe back.

"Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together," the source says. "Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back, but Khloe's focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported."

The source says Khloe still invites Tristan to family activities.

"Khloe is making sure to include Tristan in dinners, outings, play dates, etcetera with True so they can have time together as a family," the source says.

Back in June, a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan split amid allegations that he was continuously unfaithful.

"Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," the source said at the time. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father."

Last month, Khloe addressed rumors that she and Tristan were a couple again when one commenter retweeted a post about her reportedly giving the Boston Celtics player another chance and wrote, "At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway..."

Khloe responded to the tweet, writing, "You're telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

Meanwhile, Tristan also tweeted, "Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly."

