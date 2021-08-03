Moving on and moving forward. Khloe Kardashian is devoting her attention to her daughter, True, and her family amid her split from Tristan Thompson.

A source tells ET, "Khloe has been staying positive since her breakup with Tristan. She has been focusing on True and being with friends and family and doing things that make her happy and keep her mentally and physically healthy."

Khloe called it quits from Tristan back in June amid renewed cheating rumors against the 30-year-old NBA pro, who had similar scandals in both 2018 and 2019. However, Khloe and Tristan have remained in contact to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter.

"Tristan wants her back and has been doing his best to stay in touch with her and be cute on the phone, etc. At this point, Khloe just isn't having it," the source says. "She is kinda over the nice flowers and gifts being sent to help try to win her over or win her back. She just feels past that right now."

The source adds that Khloe "still has love for him and there is some potential that they could get back together down the line, but right now Khloe is keeping him at an arms length."

"They have a cordial relationship for the sake of True, but it's not romantic at this point," the source says, adding that they are "staying in communication almost every day regarding True. They're in touch as co-parents, not romantic partners, and it's a very different dynamic."

"She has always hoped that Tristan could be capable of changing, but unfortunately she's not feeling as hopeful right now," the source adds.

While Khloe navigates her relationship with Tristan, her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, made headlines for some flirtatious comments posted to her Instagram pics following her recent split.

The source tells ET, "Lamar will always want Khloe back. She and her family were so good to him. He doesn't stand a chance and Lamar knows that."

Despite the efforts of both her exes, the source says that the 37-year-old reality star and fashion designer "isn't looking to date other people right now. She's fresh out of a complicated relationship and just wants to focus on herself, True and work."

