Khloe Kardashian is ready to bring another pet into her life after the death of her beloved dog, Gabbana, in 2018. The only problem is, she and her 3-year-old daughter, True, can't seem to decide on what kind of pet their family will have next.
"My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was 6 months pregnant," Khloe tweeted on Monday. "Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby."
Khloe added that now that True is getting older, she planned to get another dog to help her daughter with the transition into her new home.
"I desperately miss my Goober 💔 it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready," Khloe added. "I know a dog would be a great addition to our home."
There's just one problem.
"Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat," Khloe shared of her daughter. "I have never owned a cat before. I don’t know anything about cats. I’ve been researching for weeks (literally). I’ve been trying to persuade her to get a dog but she’s not falling for it."
Khloe then asked her followers for recommendations on kitten rescues in Los Angeles.
"I’m sure a move can be a little jarring for a three year old, so I’m trying to get the kitten around move-in time so True is excited for the new house," Khloe explained.
She also shared a trick momager Kris Jenner pulled on her as a kid to keep the family from getting a cat.
"I wish True was old enough so I can tell her she’s allergic to cats," the single mom said. "My mom told me that my entire childhood. I never questioned it. Genius move!!"
The debate between dog and cat lovers raged on in Khloe's replies, prompting her to mention it, adding, "Some of you guys are really freaking me out about the cat LOL dog people versus cat people is a REAL thing. Clearly."
Khloe was open with her fans about how much Gabbana's death impacted her at the time.
"She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend," she wrote. "She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times."
