Khloe Kardashian is blaming her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, with getting her hooked on two of Netflix's sexiest shows!
The 37-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Monday night, writing, "Well ok Brad!!!!!" in reference to Brad Simon, one of the main characters in the streaming platform's show, Sex/Life, played by Adam Demos.
Kim quickly retweeted the post, saying to her sister, "Ok now!!! I see someone is watching Sex Life!!!"
Khloe replied, saying, "You got me into this! First Bridgerton and now Sex Life."
Kim is not shy about her love for the racy shows, especially Bridgerton, and was even invited to the set by actress Nicola Coughlan.
The Netflix dramas aren't the only entertainment Kim and Khloe have been taking in recently. The sisters attended the listening party for Donda, the new album from Kanye West, Kim's ex.
On Tuesday, Khloe posted a series of photos from the event of herself in a black latex bodysuit and Kim in a red one.
Kim's attendance at the event surprised fans after she filed for divorce from Kanye back in February. She brought all four of the former couple's children with her.
